Gary Brown, former NFL running back and coach, 52. dies on

Gary Brown, who spent eight seasons in the NFL with three teams and later served as an assistant coach in college and the NFL, died Sunday night of liver and kidney failure in his hometown of Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Fort Worth Star-Telegram, He was 52 years old.

Brown, who was diagnosed with cancer twice, most recently in 2020 when a malignant tumor was diagnosed near his pancreas, spent recent weeks in hospice care, the Star-Telegram reported.

Rushing twice in one season for 1,000 yards, Brown, who won All-American honors at Penn State, finished with 4,300 for his NFL career. He played five seasons for the then Houston Oilers, one season with the then San Diego Chargers and two seasons with the New York Giants.

With the Oilers in 1993, he scored 1,002 yards and six…