Gary Neville demands “scavenger” Glazers leave

Manchester United legend Gary Neville labels the Glazer household “scavengers” after the announcement of a European Tremendous League.

Gary Neville has launched a scathing assault on Manchester United‘s homeowners the Glazer household following the announcement of a European Tremendous League.

The Purple Devils – together with the opposite 5 golf equipment within the Premier League’s ‘Huge Six’ – have all agreed to change into founding members of the breakaway continental competitors, however the initiative has been met with fury by followers and gamers alike.

Joel Glazer has hailed the match as a “new chapter” for soccer, however Neville is closely in opposition to the thought and has labelled the Glazers “scavengers” for his or her involvement within the course of.

Chatting with Sky Sports activities Information, Neville mentioned: “I really feel barely complicit, I’ve stayed fairly quiet by way of the Glazers over time.

“I’ve achieved that as a result of I’ve thought when the membership was taken over as a Plc you knew it may very well be purchased. It was out of the management of gamers, followers and everyone.

“I consider in a free market, and I’ve all the time thought ‘what is the reply to the Glazers? Who takes them out? Russia, China, state cash for the £2-3 billion it might want?’

“I’ve stayed quiet on the idea that it is nonetheless Manchester United, you possibly can nonetheless watch the lads play, I may be completely satisfied and unhappy, I can nonetheless watch soccer on this nation, they take dividends out, I can reside with that barely, however what I am unable to reside with is attacking each single soccer fan on this nation.

“They’ve stepped over the mark. They’re scavengers and want booting out of this soccer membership and booting out of this nation. Now we have acquired to return collectively.

“It is perhaps too late, there will be folks at Manchester United, followers 15 years in the past who will say it is too late. It is by no means too late, we have now acquired to cease this. It’s completely crucial we do.”

In the meantime, Actual Madrid president Florentino Perez has defended the plans, claiming {that a} European Tremendous League will assist “save soccer”.