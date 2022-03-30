Gary Neville won a Royal Television Society award for punditry and co-commentary on Sky Sports. football news

Gary Neville of Sky Sports has won the Royal Television Society’s award for Best Sports Presenter, Commentator or Pundit, beating tough competition.

is one of the former Manchester United defender sky game Prominent pundits are often involved in co-reviewing for some of the biggest fixtures in the Premier League.

He regularly records The Gary Neville Podcast, which features the big talking points of the weekend, as well as expert analysis on Monday Night Football.

Neville beat Chelsea Women’s manager Emma Hayes – nominated for her contributions during Euro 2020 – and Gabby Logan, who was recognized for presenting London Marathon coverage.

After winning the award, Neville told RTS: “To be in a category with Gabby and Emma, ​​who are incredible operators … I …