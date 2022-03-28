Gary Oldman and Kristin Scott Thomas slumber it in the detective series Slow Horses

slow horse Completes the feat of making the detective world a monotonous daily grind. The detectives in this dry comedy series are more likely to scrounge through garbage than pour martinis, and piles of decades-old parking tickets. They’re the closest to a luxury sports car.

Apple’s Show, adapted from Mick Heron’s 2010 novel, can be considered a more traditional bit of screen detective work. Young Agent Rivers Cartwright (Jack Lowden) shadows a terrorist at Stansted Airport. But things quickly get out of hand after being fed some false intelligence, and what should have been a clever operation turns into a frantic chase through the terminal and ends with a bomb detonation.

The good news for Nadi is that the mission is only…