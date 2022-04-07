Gary Player dons the Golf Saudi logo at the Masters as he continues Phil Mickelson’s stoic defense

Gary Player wore a Golf Saudi logo on his trademark black turtleneck as an honorary starter at the Masters on Thursday – and then began a spirited defense of Phil Mickelson.

The South African joined fellow veterans Tom Watson and Jack Nicklaus in the traditional opening ceremony at Augusta National. The player, the first non-US Masters champion in 1961, signed on as an ambassador for Golf Saudi last year and had the logo on his golf bag.

Fellow three-time champion Mickelson is not playing this year as he takes time off from golf following his comments at the Saudi-backed Super Golf League.

Current US PGA Champion Apologizes for “Reckless Comments” Where He Referred to Saudis as “Horror Mother *******” and “has a terrible record on human rights”. But players…