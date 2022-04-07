Gary Player dons the Golf Saudi logo at the Masters as he continues Phil Mickelson's stoic defense

Gary Player dons the Golf Saudi logo at the Masters as he continues Phil Mickelson’s stoic defense

Gary Player wore a Golf Saudi logo on his trademark black turtleneck as an honorary starter at the Masters on Thursday – and then began a spirited defense of Phil Mickelson.

The South African joined fellow veterans Tom Watson and Jack Nicklaus in the traditional opening ceremony at Augusta National. The player, the first non-US Masters champion in 1961, signed on as an ambassador for Golf Saudi last year and had the logo on his golf bag.

Fellow three-time champion Mickelson is not playing this year as he takes time off from golf following his comments at the Saudi-backed Super Golf League.

Current US PGA Champion Apologizes for “Reckless Comments” Where He Referred to Saudis as “Horror Mother *******” and “has a terrible record on human rights”. But players…


Read Full News