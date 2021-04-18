Gary Rowett praises Millwall’s “defensive

Millwall boss Gary Rowett hailed his facet’s “defensive diligence” in thwarting promotion-chasing Brentford in a 0-0 stalemate. The London derby impasse made it 5 attracts within the final six video games for the Bees as their push for a top-two end within the Sky Wager Championship suffered one other setback. And Rowett admitted he was a bit of upset to not come away from West London with greater than only a level, saying: “We began effectively and within the first half we had been actually shiny.

“We had two actually good probabilities and felt Brentford would play excessive however we knew our wing-backs may trigger them an issue, they usually did.

“We moved the ball fairly effectively at occasions however you realize whenever you come right here that you need to be defensively diligent. The second half was more durable than the primary, however we may have nicked it on the finish.”

Rowett hailed his facet’s performances in opposition to the highest six, including: “Now we have drawn with all the highest sides and have been excellent in a lot of these video games.

“The previous couple of video games have been about studying and we did some issues effectively at present and there have been others that we may have finished higher.

“We are attempting to get as a lot out of our season as we will, and we had a few good probabilities close to the tip to win it.

“We got here to a extremely powerful place and we had been very aggressive so I used to be actually happy with boys in a sport the place we do not have a lot to play for.

“Now it is about experimenting and making ready for subsequent season as a result of ninth or tenth and eleventh or twelfth is neither right here nor there to me.”

Annoyed Brentford head coach Thomas Frank admitted his facet appeared “flat” as they wasted the possibility to shut the hole on second-placed Watford.

Nonetheless, Frank insisted the race for the highest two wouldn’t be determined till not less than the ultimate one or two video games of the season.

“I’m 100 per cent positive it can go right down to the final spherical or two of video games, however we’ve mentioned all alongside we are going to stay centered solely on our subsequent sport as a result of the momentum will shift from now to the tip of the season,” the Dane mentioned.

“There’s a hurricane inside me however I attempt to keep calm as a result of the group and I’ll solely profit from a cool head and heat coronary heart.

“Seven video games unbeaten is ok however we’d have cherished to have turned not less than three of these attracts into wins, and may have finished.

“The efficiency was a bit of flat however there was no lack of ardour, willingness, exhausting work or perspective, however when you’re not at 100 per cent in opposition to a facet like Millwall that may be the distinction.”

Frank admitted his facet didn’t do sufficient to check Millwall keeper Bartosz Bialkowski, who had just one save to make: “We positively lacked sufficient crosses or balls into the field at present in opposition to a facet we knew could be sturdy defensively.

“The truth that Watford misplaced creates a bit of bit of additional noise in our heads, however we will solely deal with ourselves and that is what we’ll proceed to do.”