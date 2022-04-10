Gary took the distance before defeating Weeks

Ian Gary continued his stellar form since moving to the UFC last night with a unanimous welterweight win over Darion Weeks in Jacksonville.

Despite fighting with his back to the fence during the three-round competition, the 24-year-old Dubliner was able to deliver the necessary blows, including defeating his American rival (5-2, 0-2 UFC). third.

The judges scored 29-28 30-27 30-27 in favor of the Irishman.

The win at UFC 273 brings Gary’s record to 9–0 (2–0 in UFC), as the undefeated Portmarnock fighter, nicknamed ‘The Future’, continued the ‘Irish takeover, part two’ before the bout.

“I was having trouble finding my rhythm,” Gary later said.

“It’s 15 minutes in the cage, I’m not happy with it because I like to end fights, but that’s it…