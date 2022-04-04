Gate breaks NZ pursuit record as Kiwi excels at Oceania Champs

New Zealand pair Alysse Andrews and Aaron Gate continued their golden streak with victory on the second day of the Oceania Championships in Brisbane on Sunday.

Picture of Aaron Gate celebrating at the 2019 World Cup in Brisbane. (source: photosport)

Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Andrews added the win in Keirin to sprint honors she won at the Anna Meyers Velodrome on the first day of the championships.

Gate, who had just returned from Europe, made a surprise effort to win two gold medals in the evening’s event, claiming the final of the 4000m individual pursuit in New Zealand’s record time and then winning the scratch race.

Gate, who qualified in the final for the individual pursuit, was 3.5 seconds slower than Australia’s top qualifier Conor Leigh, outclassing the Kiwi Olympic…