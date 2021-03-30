ENTERTAINMENT

GATE Score Card 2021 Released at gate.iitb.ac.in How to Download

gate score card 2021

GATE Score Card 2021 has been released on 27th March at appsgate.iitb.ac.in. The candidates who appeared for the examination can check the scorecard on the official website. They can log in to the website with their registered id and Passward. The scorecard will have the details such as Candidate’s Marks, Qualified Marks, Candidate’s All India Rank, Score, and Total Marks. The GATE Score card will be required at the time of admission in M.Tech and PSU Recruitment through GATE. GATE 2021 application form was released on 11th October 2020. The last date of applying for the examination was 8th October 2020. The exam has been conducted for 25 subjects.

This is a Graduate Aptitude Test In Engineering conducted for admission in Post Graduation Engineering and Technology Programme. After qualifying for the exam, the candidate can take admission in private and government colleges on the basis of their GATE Score. The GATE score will be valid for three years after the announcement of the GATE 2021 Result. Candidates can download the result from the official website till 30th June. They can visit the official website which is gate.iitb.ac.in to download the GATE Scorecard 2021.

Steps to download the GATE 2021 Scorecard:

  • Visit the official website of GATE 2021 i.e gate.iitb.ac.in.
  • Click on the option which will be highlighted as “GATE 2021 Scorecard”
  • Enter the enrolled id and passward
  • GATE 2021 Scorecard will be displayed on the screen
  • Download the result and take a print to for future reference

Candidates who have appeared for B.Tech final year exams  2021 will be eligible for GATE 2021. The student of Commerce and Arts can also apply for the GATE 2020. The candidates should have a 3 or 4 years degree or diploma in Engineering and Technology from any recognized university and college will be eligible for GATE 2021. There will not be any age limit for this exam. The eligible candidate can fill the GATE 2021 Application Form by 7th October 2020 on the official website.

The examination fee for SC/CT/PWD will be Rs.750/-, female general and OBC candidates will pay Rs. 1500/-. Male Unreserved candidate will pay Rs. 2000/- fee. GATE 2021 has allowed candidates from the country Singapore, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Ethiopia, Nepal, and United Arab Emirates to take admission to M.Tech courses in IIT Banglore. The candidates who hold the nationality of these countries can apply for GATE 2021. All the details of GATE 2021 will be updated on the official website. To know more about this article stay connected to us.

