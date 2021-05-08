ENTERTAINMENT

Gauahar Khan got hurt, shared the picture and said- ‘It is very painful’

Actress Gauhar Khan is spending more and more time with her husband these days. Both are enjoying their fans day in and day out with their videos and photos. Gauhar is very active on social media. These days she keeps sharing videos ranging from her glamorous pictures to having fun. Now recently Gauhar has revealed on his Insta Story that he has gifted a very beautiful photo frame.

This photo frame is heavy enough that Gauhar injured his leg while trying to lift it. You can see Gauhar shared a picture of his leg on Instagram. His leg is completely swollen. Sharing this picture of his leg, Gauhar called it “completely swollen.”

Gauhar then shared his picture and wrote, “My toe is better than before. Thank you for your wishes. ” Their response. By the way, Gauhar shared the video and wrote, “To whom is this video of mine related? Hahahaha… this trend should be in Ramadan 2021. Funny, but true. What is your favorite thing? Dates or water? “

