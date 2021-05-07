ENTERTAINMENT

Gauahar Khan hurt after heavy photo frame falls on her feet

Telly Updates

Bigg Boss 14’s  Gauahar Khan recently received a beautiful photo frame as a gift and she also shared the videos of it on her social media handle. But the twist in the story is that the heavy photo frame fell on her feet and left all her toes swollen.

Gauahar shared the picture of her swollen toes on her Instagram handle and captioned it as, “Totally Swole. Ok so I was too excited N the heavy frame fell on my toes, all four of them…ouch (sic)”

During the holy month of Ramadan, she keeps her fans and followers updated by giving them glimpses of her day. As this is Gauahar’s first Ramadan with her hubby Zaid Darbar she has all the more reasons in the world to be super excited.

Gauhar was recently in the news for giving a befitting reply to netizens who trolled her for not posting anything about Hina Khan’s father’s demise. She gave a strong reply to him and wrote, “My connection with Hina is from my heart and I don’t need to prove my connection to really silly people like you. So, please keep your negativity to yourself and don’t bring it here. I am an individual and I take my decisions on a personal level. What I feel and how I feel, I react accordingly, and I will always do that, and I have her dad in my prayers, her in my prayers, and I don’t need to prove anything to silly people like you, who only live your lives on social media and think just by putting a condolence on social media, you are feeling something, that’s not true,” said Gauahar.

Swapnil

Namaste, I am a Blogger and a Voice Artist. Born with a flair to play with words, I invigorate feelings through thoughts, woven with words for the world to imbibe.

Related Items:

Most Popular

59
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
39
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
30
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
22
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
16
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
15
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
14
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
14
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
14
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
13
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top