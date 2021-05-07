Gauahar Khan hurt after heavy photo frame falls on her feet

Bigg Boss 14’s Gauahar Khan recently received a beautiful photo frame as a gift and she also shared the videos of it on her social media handle. But the twist in the story is that the heavy photo frame fell on her feet and left all her toes swollen.

Gauahar shared the picture of her swollen toes on her Instagram handle and captioned it as, “Totally Swole. Ok so I was too excited N the heavy frame fell on my toes, all four of them…ouch (sic)”

During the holy month of Ramadan, she keeps her fans and followers updated by giving them glimpses of her day. As this is Gauahar’s first Ramadan with her hubby Zaid Darbar she has all the more reasons in the world to be super excited.

Gauhar was recently in the news for giving a befitting reply to netizens who trolled her for not posting anything about Hina Khan’s father’s demise. She gave a strong reply to him and wrote, “My connection with Hina is from my heart and I don’t need to prove my connection to really silly people like you. So, please keep your negativity to yourself and don’t bring it here. I am an individual and I take my decisions on a personal level. What I feel and how I feel, I react accordingly, and I will always do that, and I have her dad in my prayers, her in my prayers, and I don’t need to prove anything to silly people like you, who only live your lives on social media and think just by putting a condolence on social media, you are feeling something, that’s not true,” said Gauahar.