Gauhar Khan celebrates first ‘Eid’ in-laws, see photos

Everybody from the stars to the general public celebrated Eid yesterday to see the excitement of Eid. From TV to Bollywood couples celebrated Eid and Gauhar Khan’s name was also in this list. Actually, this time Eid was very special for Gauhar Khan and Zaid Durbar as it was the first Eid for both of them after marriage. Gauhar Khan went to the in-laws to celebrate Eid this time. Yes, Gauhar Khan celebrated Eid with the whole family.

Gauhar Khan and Zaid Darbar were spotted together yesterday. Both had entered their house together. On the occasion of Eid, you can see Zaid Durbar wearing Gauhar Khan and white golden colored Sherwani in colorful dress. Pictures of Gauhar Khan are becoming viral on social media and it has also been shared by Gauhar himself. She posted a picture of her and captioned it as ‘Eid Mubarak’. Dress: @danishkhanndesigns_ ‘

Well now the fans are praising Gauhar Khan fiercely. By the way, the desi look of Gauhar Khan is being praised a lot. Those who see this look are praising their choice. By the way, if you all remember, Gauhar Khan has lost his father in the past. She was badly broken after her father left, but her husband Zaid Darbar took over. These days the pictures of both are going viral.

