Gauhati High Court LDA Syllabus 2021 Copyist / Steno Exam Pattern – sarkariaresult.com » todayssnews

Gauhati High Court LDA Syllabus 2021 Gauhati High Court Stenographer Exam Pattern 2021 Download Detailed Syllabus PDF for Gauhati High Court LDA 2021 Gauhati High Court Copyist Selection Process 2021 Gauhati HC Computer Assistant Minimum Qualifying Marks 2021 How to prepare for Gauhati High Court Technical Assistant 2021

Gauhati High Court LDA Syllabus 2021

Advertisement No. HC.XXXVII-4/2020/144/R.Cell, Advertisement No. HC.XXXVII-10/2021/138/R.Cell, Advertisement No. HC.XXXVII-09/2021/137/R.Cell & Advertisement No. HC.XXXVII-21/2020/441/R.Cell

About Gauhati High Court LDA Recruitment :

Gauhati High Court has Recently Announced and Invited the Online Applications from the Eligible Candidates for the Posts of LDA, Copyist, Computer Assistant, Stenographer & Various others. The total number of Vacancies for these Posts were 112 Posts. Many Interested and Eligible Candidates applied for these Posts online. The Process of Submission of Online Applications for these Posts was commenced from 03.04.2021 (For the Posts of Stenographer Grade II, Stenographer Grade III, LDA & Copyist), 09.04.2021 (For the Posts of Computer Assistant) and 20.04.2021 (For the Posts of Technical Assistant) and Last Date to Apply for these Posts will be 17.04.2021 (For the Posts of Stenographer Grade II, Stenographer Grade III, LDA & Copyist), 26.04.2021 (For the Posts of Computer Assistant) and 04.05.2021 (For the Posts of Technical Assistant). Check the other details from below.

Origination Name Gauhati High Court Name of Post Various Posts No. of Vacancy 112 Posts Exam Date — Application Submission Start Date 03.04.2021 (For the Posts of Stenographer Grade II, Stenographer Grade III, LDA & Copyist),

09.04.2021 (For the Posts of Computer Assistant) and ;

20.04.2021 (For the Posts of Technical Assistant) Last Date to Apply Online 17.04.2021 (For the Posts of Stenographer Grade II, Stenographer Grade III, LDA & Copyist),

26.04.2021 (For the Posts of Computer Assistant) and

04.05.2021 (For the Posts of Technical Assistant)

About Exam :

Gauhati High Court will soon conduct the Written Exam for the Posts of Posts of LDA, Copyist, Computer Assistant, Stenographer & Various others. Candidates who applied for these posts are now waiting for the Exam Dates, so that they can prepare for their Exam accordingly. There are many candidates who are Searching and Enquiring about the Exam Dates from the Various Sources. Exam Dates will be release soon on the official website of Gauhati High Court.

Nowadays Competition Level become very high so Competitive Exams gets too tougher. Candidates facing critical problem of “What to prepare” and “How to prepare” to give their best in their exams. So, here we are providing the latest Syllabus & Exam Pattern.

Selection Process :

S.No. Name of Posts Stage – I Stage – III Stage – III 1. Technical Assistant Stage Written Examination – 120 Marks Skill Test – 50 Marks Viva Voce – 20 Marks 2. Computer Assistant Written Examination – 120 marks Viva Voce – 20 Marks — 3. Stenographer Grade – II 1. Voice test before dictation – 2 minutes

2. Speed test in shorthand at a speed of 100 words per minute (Duration 7 minutes) (7 words) – 100 marks

3. Time to be given to the candidates for testing the computer – 3 minutes

4. Time for transcription of the portion in computer – 25 minutes Written Test – 70 marks Viva Voce – 10 Marks 4. Stenographer Grade – III 1. Voice test before dictation – 2 minutes

2. Speed test in shorthand at a speed of 100 words per minute (Duration 7 minutes) (7 words) – 100 marks

3. Time to be given to the candidates for testing the computer – 3 minutes

4. Time for transcription of the portion in computer – 25 minutes Written Test – 70 marks Viva Voce – 10 Marks 5. LDA Common Written Test – 120 Marks Viva Voce — 6. Copyist Common Written Test – 120 Marks Viva Voce —

Exam Pattern :

For LDA & Copyist :

The Exam Pattern will be as Follows:

The Exam Will be Written Objective Type.

The Exam Will be of Total 120 Marks .

. The Question Paper Will be based on General English (50 Marks), General Knowledge Including Computer Knowledge (30 Marks), General Aptitude (20 Marks).

Official Language of the State of Assam (Assamese): 20 Marks (Which Will be qualifying in Nature, Qualifying Marks shall be 40% of 20 i.e. 8 Marks.).

Marks Obtained in Assamese Language Segment will not be counted in preparing the merit list of written test.

Note : No information About the Negative Marking is Provided on the Official Advertisement. Candidates Should Read All the Instruction in the Question Paper at the time of Examination.

For Stenographer Grade – II & Stenographer Grade – III :

Stenography Test (Stage 1)

The Stenography Exam Pattern will be as Follows:

Test Time Duration Voice Test Will be Conducted 02 Minutes Speed Test in Shorthand at a speed of 100 words per minute (560 Words & 100 Marks) 07 Minutes Time to be given to the Candidates for Testing the Computer 03 Minutes Time for Transcription of the Dictated portion in Computer 25 Minutes

Candidates Who Secured Minimum 30 Marks in Stenography, Will be Called for the Written Exam.

Stage 2 Written Exam

Exam Pattern : The Written Exam Pattern will be as Follows:

The Exam Will be Written Objective Type.

The Exam Will be of Total 70 Marks .

. The Exam of English Language Proficiency Will be of 50 Marks.

Will be of 50 Marks. The Exam of Language of the State Assam (Assamese) Will be of 20 Marks.

Will be of 20 Marks. The Time Duration of the Exam Will be 1 1/2 Hour.

Note : No information About the Negative Marking is Provided on the Official Advertisement. Candidates Should Read All the Instruction in the Question Paper at the time of Examination.

Note: Both English and Assamese Language Segment Wil be of Qualifying Nature & Candidates Will have to Secure 40% marks in each segment to qualify in these two segments.

For Technical Assistant :

Stage – 1 :

Exam will be of Objective Type.

Questions will be in the from of Multiple Choice Questions.

Total Number of Questions in this Exam will be 120 Questions.

Maximum Marks for this Exam will be of 120.

Each Question will be of 1 mark.

Time allocated for this Exam will be of 2 hours.

Stage – 2 :

In this stage, there will be a skill test.

Maximum marks for this skill test will be 50 marks.

For Computer Assistant :

Exam will be of Objective Type.

Questions will be in the from of Multiple Choice Questions.

Total Number of Questions in this Exam will be 120 Questions.

Maximum Marks for this Exam will be of 120.

Each Question will be of 1 mark.

Time allocated for this Exam will be of 2 hours.

Stage – 2 :

Qualified candidates in Stage – 1 will be call for Stage 2.

There will be an Interview/ Viva voce.

Maximum Marks for this Interview/ Viva voce will be 20 marks.

Candidates will be call in the ratio of 1:3.

Exam Syllabus :

For LDA & Copyist :

The Exam Syllabus will be as Follows:

General English – Spot the Error, Fill in the Blanks, Synonyms/Homonyms, Antonyms, Spellings/Detecting Mis-spelt words, Idioms & Phrases, One word substitution, Improvement of Sentences, Active/Passive Voice of Verbs, Conversion into Direct/Indirect narration.

General Knowledge Including Computer Knowledge – Question will be asked from Indian History, Indian Polity, Current Events, Geography, Economy etc. Focus will be on Current national & International events, banking, sports etc. Candidates are advised to focus on World History & World geography, as questions from this part frequently came in the Objective Test with Computer Fundamentals, Windows (MS-Windows), MS-Office : Word Processing (MS-Word), Spread Sheet (MS-Excel), Presentation Knowledge (MS-Power Point), MS Access and Usage of Internet Services available on Internet, Communication Technology, Networking Concepts.

General Aptitude:- It will include the question of both verbal and non-verbal type. Question will be asked from analogies, similarities and and differences, problem solving, relationship, arithmetical computation and other analytical functions, Venn diagrams, relationship concepts and Ability to observe and distinguish patterns etc.

Official Language of the State of Assam (Assamese):- Common Grammar, Antonyms, Synonyms etc.

Stage 2 (Viva-Voce)

Selected Candidates Will be Called For the Stage 2 (Viva-Voce)

For Stenographer Grade – II & Stenographer Grade – III :

The Exam Syllabus will be as Follows:

English Language Proficiency : Spot the Error, Fill in the Blanks, Synonyms/Homonyms, Antonyms, Spellings/ Detecting Mis-spelt words, Idioms & Phrases, One word substitution, Improvement of Sentences, Active/Passive Voice of Verbs, Conversion into Direct/Indirect narration, Shuffling of Sentence parts, Shuffling of Sentences in a passage

Language of the State Assam (Assamese) : Fundamental of Assamese, Uses, Errors etc.

For Technical Assistant :

General English

Technical Knowledge

General Knowledge

General Aptitude

Language of the State Assam (Assamese) : Fundamental of Assamese, Uses, Errors etc.

For Computer Assistant :

English Proficiency

General Knowledge

General Aptitude and Reasoning

Technical Knowledge.

Knowledge of Assamese knowledge

Qualifying Marks for this Exam will be 40%.

Final Words :

Candidates can Add our Page (https;//sarkariaresult.com) to their Bookmark to get the latest Alerts regarding the FCI Watchman Admit Card, Exam & Result.

Important Link Area for Gauhati High Court LDA Syllabus :

!!..Wish You All The Best..!! Candidates can leave your comments in the comment box. Any query & Comment will be highly welcomed. Our Panel will try to solve your query. Keep Updating Yourself.

FAQ (Frequently Asked Question)