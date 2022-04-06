Gaulis River Flood Annual Flood Monitoring In Effect

A flood watch is often issued when snowpack is high in the area and a large amount of rainfall is also anticipated.
article material
Flood Watch is in effect for the Gaulis River.
Ad 2
article material
The Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry issued a flood warning late Tuesday in anticipation of possible rain for Wednesday.
Flood watch means there is a potential for flooding within specific water courses and municipalities.
Flood watch is often issued when…
Read Full News