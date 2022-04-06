Close sticky video

Gaulis River Flood Annual Flood Monitoring In Effect

A flood watch is often issued when snowpack is high in the area and a large amount of rainfall is also anticipated.

In 2013 a section of the highway was washed away by the Gaulis River. postmedia network JPEG, SM

Flood Watch is in effect for the Gaulis River.

The Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry issued a flood warning late Tuesday in anticipation of possible rain for Wednesday.

Flood watch means there is a potential for flooding within specific water courses and municipalities.

Flood watch is often issued when…


Read Full News