Gaulis River Flood Annual Flood Monitoring In Effect

A flood watch is often issued when snowpack is high in the area and a large amount of rainfall is also anticipated.

Flood Watch is in effect for the Gaulis River.

The Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry issued a flood warning late Tuesday in anticipation of possible rain for Wednesday.

Flood watch means there is a potential for flooding within specific water courses and municipalities.

