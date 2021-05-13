Gaurav Gupta ‘Market Down Hai’ Stand Up Comedy Release On Amazon Prime Video!

Amazon Prime Vidoe has been coming up with the most hilarious sequence of Stand-Up comedy by the renowned comedian Gaurav Gupta. The comedian promises to make the world laugh out loud with his hilarious sequences on May 14 201. As per the teaser, featuring Gupta, he has been also seen previously in one of the renowned laughter shows “Great India Laughter Challenge”, his humor is jammed up with lots of characters such as a husband, son, delete and the most highlighted one is Baniya.

Market Down Hai On Amazon Prime Video

Gaurav Gupta has been made a statement in which he said, “I’m super excited to be a part of this association with the worldwide popular platform Amazon Prime Video, waiting curiously to amaze all the stand-up comedy lovers over the world with my hilarious chores. I’m thankful to the hist of comedians and humorist are in the limelight, while I’m also looking forward to the same and to make huge fan base.”

He also added that “I’m grateful to be the part of the stan-up special “Market Down Hai” for its OTT premier and this is the first opportunity for me to work on the video streaming app. Well, I’m all set and prepared to make the audience hold their stomach as it will going to pain with my comedy busters. I’m from the Baniya community and will go to bantering about the same community and it never gets overrated for me. I hope the viewers will going to love “Market Down Hai”.

Where To Watch Market Down Hai Gaurav Gupta Stand Up Comedy?

In the teaser of 43 seconds, we will see him cracking jokes and making the audience laugh. He talks about numerous expressions of his father and it is looking hilarious on him. He even uses to banter on social topics which can’t stop the audience from laughing.

Don’t forfeit to watch the stand-up comedy by Gaurav Gupta only on Amazon Prime Videos on May 14th, 2021. As we all that this the most critical time as the second wave of corona virus has been affecting the life of the people and we all are at home getting bore thus, this the best way to deal with our boring life and give it twist of fun and entertainment.