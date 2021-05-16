Gauri Deshpande (Actress) Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & More

Gauri Deshpande (Actress) Height, Weight, Date of Birth, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and More
Gauri Deshpande is an Indian television actress. She is known for playing role of Janhvi in Color Marathi’s show Bayko Ashi Havvi. Gauri started her career as an anchor and later ventured in acting industry. She has been acting in entertainment industry since 2021.
Bio
|Real Name
|Gauri deshpande
|Nickname
|Gauri
|Profession
|Actress and Anchor
|Date of Birth
|Not Known
|Age (as in 2021)
|Not Known
|Birth Place
|Mumbai, Maharashtra
|Nationality
|Indian
|Home Town
|Mumbai, Maharashtra
|Family
|Mother : Name Not Known
Father: Satyavijay Deshpande
Sister : Gargee Deshpande
Brother : Not Available
Husband : Not Available
|Religion
|Hinduism
|Address
|Mumbai, Maharashtra
Education Details and More
|School
|VPP, Mumbai
|College
|Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed University
Ali Yavar Jung National Institute of Speech and Hearing Disabilities
|Educational Qualification
|Master in Audiology & Speech Language Pathology (MASLP)
|Debut
|Television : Bayko Ashi Havvi (2021)
|Awards
|Not Available
Physical Stats and More
|Height
|5′ 5″ Feet
|Weight
|52 Kg
|Figure Measurement
|33-26-33
|Eye Colour
|Dark Brown
|Hair Colour
|Black
|Hobbies
|Poetry and Watching Films
Marital Status and More
|Marital Status
|Single
|Boyfriends
|Not Available
|Controversies
|None
|Salary (approx)
|Not Available
|Net Worth
|Not Available
Social Media Presence
- Gauri Deshpande was born and brought up in Mumbai, Maharashtra.
- Gauri started her career with the Marathi show Bayko Ashi Havvi, in which she appeared in the lead role opposite Vikas Patil.
- She has a special attachment with poetry, she is often seen reading poetry in her Instagram account.
If you have more details about Gauri deshpande. Please comment below we will updated within a hour.