Gauri Deshpande (Actress) Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & More

Gauri Deshpande is an Indian television actress. She is known for playing role of Janhvi in Color Marathi’s show Bayko Ashi Havvi. Gauri started her career as an anchor and later ventured in acting industry. She has been acting in entertainment industry since 2021.

Bio

Real Name Gauri deshpande
Nickname Gauri
Profession Actress and Anchor
Date of Birth Not Known
Age (as in 2021) Not Known
Birth Place Mumbai, Maharashtra
Nationality Indian
Home Town Mumbai, Maharashtra
Family Mother : Name Not Known
Father: Satyavijay Deshpande
Gauri Deshpande with Father
Sister : Gargee Deshpande
Gauri Deshpande with Sister
Brother : Not Available
Husband : Not Available
Religion Hinduism
Address Mumbai, Maharashtra

Education Details and More

School VPP, Mumbai
College Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed University
Ali Yavar Jung National Institute of Speech and Hearing Disabilities
Educational Qualification Master in Audiology & Speech Language Pathology (MASLP)
Debut Television : Bayko Ashi Havvi (2021)
Awards Not Available

Physical Stats and More

Height 5′ 5″ Feet
Weight 52 Kg
Figure Measurement 33-26-33
Eye Colour Dark Brown
Hair Colour Black
Hobbies Poetry and Watching Films

Marital Status and More

Marital Status Single
Boyfriends Not Available
Controversies None
Salary (approx) Not Available
Net Worth Not Available

Social Media Presence

  • Gauri Deshpande was born and brought up in Mumbai, Maharashtra.
  • Gauri started her career with the Marathi show Bayko Ashi Havvi, in which she appeared in the lead role opposite Vikas Patil.
  • She has a special attachment with poetry, she is often seen reading poetry in her Instagram account.

