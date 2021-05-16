Gauri Deshpande (Actress) Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & More

Gauri Deshpande (Actress) Height, Weight, Date of Birth, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and More

Gauri Deshpande is an Indian television actress. She is known for playing role of Janhvi in Color Marathi’s show Bayko Ashi Havvi. Gauri started her career as an anchor and later ventured in acting industry. She has been acting in entertainment industry since 2021.

Bio

Real Name Gauri deshpande Nickname Gauri Profession Actress and Anchor Date of Birth Not Known Age (as in 2021) Not Known Birth Place Mumbai, Maharashtra Nationality Indian Home Town Mumbai, Maharashtra Family Mother : Name Not Known

Father: Satyavijay Deshpande



Sister : Gargee Deshpande



Brother : Not Available

Husband : Not Available Religion Hinduism Address Mumbai, Maharashtra Education Details and More School VPP, Mumbai College Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed University

Ali Yavar Jung National Institute of Speech and Hearing Disabilities Educational Qualification Master in Audiology & Speech Language Pathology (MASLP) Debut Television : Bayko Ashi Havvi (2021) Awards Not Available Physical Stats and More Height 5′ 5″ Feet Weight 52 Kg Figure Measurement 33-26-33 Eye Colour Dark Brown Hair Colour Black Hobbies Poetry and Watching Films Marital Status and More Marital Status Single Boyfriends Not Available Controversies None Salary (approx) Not Available Net Worth Not Available Social Media Presence Gauri Deshpande was born and brought up in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Gauri started her career with the Marathi show Bayko Ashi Havvi, in which she appeared in the lead role opposite Vikas Patil. She has a special attachment with poetry, she is often seen reading poetry in her Instagram account. If you have more details about Gauri deshpande. Please comment below we will updated within a hour.

Related