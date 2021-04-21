LATEST

Gauri Ingawale Wiki, Biography, Age, Movies, Family, Images

Avatar
By
Posted on
Gauri Ingawale

Gauri Ingawale is a Marathi actress, who’s the daughter of actress and producer Medha Manjrekar and she or he is the stepdaughter of Bollywood actor Mahesh Manjrekar. She additionally has two sisters named Ashwami Manjrekar & Saiee Manjrekar and a brother named Satya Manjrekar. She made her performing debut with the Marathi film Kutumb which was directed by Sudesh Manjrekar in 2012. Following the success of the film, she appeared within the Marathi film 3:56 Killari together with Jackie Shroff, Sai Tamhankar, and extra. On this film, she appeared as a baby artist.

Contents hide
1 Gauri Ingawale Biography
2 Gauri Ingawale’s Official Social Profiles
3 Attention-grabbing details about Gauri Ingawale
4 Gauri Ingawale Photos

Gauri Ingawale Biography

Title Gauri Ingawale
Actual Title Gauri Ingawale
Nickname Gauri
Occupation Actress
Date of Delivery But to be up to date
Age But to be up to date
Zodiac signal But to be up to date
Household Father: Mahesh Manjrekar (Step Father)
Mom: Medha Manjrekar
Brother: Satya Manjrekar (half brother)
Sister: Ashwami Manjrekar & Saiee Manjrekar
Marital Standing single
Affairs/Boyfriends NA
Husband NA
Youngsters NA
Faith Hindu
Academic Qualification But to be up to date
College Balmohan Vidyamandir, Dadar, Mumbai
Faculty But to be up to date
Hobbies Taking part in, Dancing and Singing
Delivery Place Satara, Maharashtra, India
Hometown Satara, Maharashtra, India
Present Metropolis Satara, Maharashtra, India
Nationality Indian

Gauri Ingawale’s Official Social Profiles

fb.com/gauriingawaleofficial/

Twitter: But to be up to date

instagram.com/gauri_ingawale/?hl=en

Attention-grabbing details about Gauri Ingawale

  • Gauri Ingawale has additionally participated in a tv dance actuality present Chak Dhoom Dhoom which was aired on Colors TV. In that contest, she bagged 2nd runner-up.
  • She obtained the Lokmat Maharashtrian of the 12 months award (2019)

Gauri Ingawale Photos

Gauri Ingawale
Gauri Ingawale
Gauri Ingawale
Gauri Ingawale
Gauri Ingawale
Gauri Ingawale
Gauri Ingawale
Gauri Ingawale
Gauri Ingawale

Thanks for visiting themiracletech. For extra biographies, click on right here.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
43
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
40
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
38
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
36
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
35
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
The Internet of things The Internet of things
35
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
34
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
33
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
33
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
32
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top