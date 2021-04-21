Gauri Ingawale Wiki, Biography, Age, Movies, Family, Images

Gauri Ingawale is a Marathi actress, who’s the daughter of actress and producer Medha Manjrekar and she or he is the stepdaughter of Bollywood actor Mahesh Manjrekar. She additionally has two sisters named Ashwami Manjrekar & Saiee Manjrekar and a brother named Satya Manjrekar. She made her performing debut with the Marathi film Kutumb which was directed by Sudesh Manjrekar in 2012. Following the success of the film, she appeared within the Marathi film 3:56 Killari together with Jackie Shroff, Sai Tamhankar, and extra. On this film, she appeared as a baby artist.
Gauri Ingawale Biography
|Title
|Gauri Ingawale
|Actual Title
|Gauri Ingawale
|Nickname
|Gauri
|Occupation
|Actress
|Date of Delivery
|But to be up to date
|Age
|But to be up to date
|Zodiac signal
|But to be up to date
|Household
|Father: Mahesh Manjrekar (Step Father)
Mom: Medha Manjrekar
Brother: Satya Manjrekar (half brother)
Sister: Ashwami Manjrekar & Saiee Manjrekar
|Marital Standing
|single
|Affairs/Boyfriends
|NA
|Husband
|NA
|Youngsters
|NA
|Faith
|Hindu
|Academic Qualification
|But to be up to date
|College
|Balmohan Vidyamandir, Dadar, Mumbai
|Faculty
|But to be up to date
|Hobbies
|Taking part in, Dancing and Singing
|Delivery Place
|Satara, Maharashtra, India
|Hometown
|Satara, Maharashtra, India
|Present Metropolis
|Satara, Maharashtra, India
|Nationality
|Indian
Attention-grabbing details about Gauri Ingawale
- Gauri Ingawale has additionally participated in a tv dance actuality present Chak Dhoom Dhoom which was aired on Colors TV. In that contest, she bagged 2nd runner-up.
- She obtained the Lokmat Maharashtrian of the 12 months award (2019)
