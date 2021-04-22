Gauri Khan left for New York with son Aryan, raging users said – ‘Desh is in trouble and they are running away’

The variety of corona virus infections within the nation is rising day-to-day. Corona circumstances are rising quickly, particularly in Maharashtra. After which the Maharashtra authorities has imposed a lockdown of 15 days. At current, taking pictures of movies and TV is closed within the state. In such a state of affairs, many stars have been noticed at Mumbai Airport. Final night time, Shah Rukh Khan’s spouse Gauri Khan was seen on the airport with son Aryan Khan.

Off to the big apple

Gauri and Aryan have left for New York. There may be additionally his daughter Suhana who’s learning there. Gauri is sporting a printed maxi costume and black blazer throughout this time. Together with this, he has additionally placed on an identical masks. Aryan is sporting a black t-shirt, denim jacket and pants. He has additionally placed on a masks of black coloration.

Customers trolled

As quickly as photos of Gauri and Aryan surfaced on social media, they began being trolled. One person wrote – ‘Everyone seems to be leaving the nation.’ One other wrote, ‘Actually? Go to the hospital and see the actual state of affairs, these are individuals with all of the amenities. ‘ A person writes that ‘are these individuals so essential? The frontline warriors of the nation are actual heroes who’re busy serving to individuals with out caring about their lives.

One person mentioned, “It is embarrassing to see.” One other wrote- ‘Celebrities solely want holidays. Even in such a troublesome time. ‘ One person mentioned that ‘unhappy that the entire Bollywood is operating away. They’re operating away from India. Do not give cash to needy individuals, blow all of it away. ‘

These stars additionally went on vacation

Ananya Pandey arrived on the airport together with her mom Bhavna Pandey. Earlier, Sara Ali Khan, Amrita Singh, Disha Patni, Tiger Shroff, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor additionally left Mumbai and went on trip for the vacation.