M3M Hurun Global Rich List

Global Rich List The assets of Gautam Adani, the second richest person in India and Asia, have seen a huge increase of $ 49 billion in the last year i.e. 2021. This earning of Gautam Adani is more than the earnings of world’s top three billionaires Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Bernard Arnault in 2021. This information has been given in M3M Hurun Global’s list of rich 2022 released on Wednesday.