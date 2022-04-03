Gautam Adani becomes the richest man in India, joins $100 billion rich club. Key highlights

Adani Group’s Gautam Adani has joined the $100 billion club of richest entrepreneurs in the world. The chairman of the Ahmedabad-based multinational conglomerate has become India’s richest man, surpassing Mukesh Ambani who had held the top rank in India and Asia for quite a some time. Adani’s net worth accelerated on the back of the strong performance made by his listed companies on BSE and NSE.

As per Bloomberg Billionaire Index, as of April 2, 2022, Adani’s net worth rose to $100 billion taking him to the tenth rank. His wealth increased by $23.5 billion so far this year.

Meanwhile, Adani surpassed Reliance Industries’ Ambani by a billion in the billionaire index. Ambani’s wealth stands at $99 billion at 11th rank with an increase of…