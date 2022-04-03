Gautam Adani joins the elite $100 billion club, surpasses Ambani

Gautam Adani, the chairman of Adani Group, is the latest to join the elite $100 billion club as he surpassed Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani to become India’s richest man, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index. Currently, Elon Musk is on top of the billionaires’ chart, followed by Jeff Bezos and Bernard Arnault in the second and third rank.

Adani added almost $24 billion this year, becoming the world’s biggest gainer. His wealth increased by around ₹6,000 crore every week over the last year. The industrialist now stands at the 10th rank in the index that calculates the world’s richest people according to their net worth.

Ambani, on the other hand, was ranked 11th after his net worth, which first topped that benchmark in October, dropped slightly below it to $99…