Gautam Lashes Out At Krish







The upcoming episode of Pandya Store starts with where Rishita Informs Dhara about Krish’s behaviour. Meanwhile, Dhara calls Krish and says that he can tell her everything. Krish says that he will let her know when needed. Then he goes from there and Dhara says why she could not understand him. Then they start playing the game Rishita says that she has won, but spontaneously Krish says that Raavi has the highest score. But the winner is who has lower scores, Then Dhara says wait a moment she and she asks Raavi does she have money or not.

Then Gautum comes back to the house without Dev and asks for the water and Dhara to bring meanwhile, Rishita passes derogatory remark by saying that he should have sent Shiva instead of Dev to the dealer. Then Gautum says what does she mean, extempore she mentions that they both had an ugly fight, so she will have to sort out everything but he is not between them.

Gautum says it’s not like that as she is thinking because both are equal for them, and everyone will have to do some work, so there is no need to talk more regarding this. After that, Gautum makes Krish understand that she is a sister-in-law so before conversing with her badly just think twice. Then Krish says that he accepts everything but she does not have a right to talk to Gautum in a bad way.

Then he says that her husband did not come to the home, hence she is talking to her brother. So he does not need to interrupt them in this matter, When Dev comes back she complaints to Dev against Krish. By saying that he talked to her in the worst way which was not appropriate enough, and he gets worried. In the previous episode of it as we watched that Rishita tries to apologize to Raavi due to her behaviour and all the wording that hurt her a lot.

Raavi gazes at Dhara and Gautum, and he nods to her, Rishita mentions that she will never cross her limits again. Then Gautum says that everything will be sorted out soon because all circumstances take some time. Then Krish comes inside the room of Raavi and Shiva, he takes all her cosmetics, but spontaneously Raavi comes and sees everything. Then he runs from there and Raavi complains to Shiva that he stole her cosmetics.

Then he makes her understand that let him go, but she threatens him to complain against him Raavi. He says that how could he tell her about him, she says that do not be shy just tell her everything about him. Another side, Suman gets a room and says to Prafulla that let her take the bed because she is an elder to her. So she can not sleep on the surface at any cost meanwhile, Prafulla starts starring at her and Suman says to sit beside her. Then spontaneously Suman’s mind hit by all those words which Anita said while her wedding.