Gautun Interrogates Janardan Today’s Latest Episode 22nd April 2021







Tonight’s episode of Pandya Retailer begins with the place Raavi retains on crying and Shiva tries to make her calm down, he closes his eyes and units her pallu. Dhara, Rishita & Krish come again residence in the meantime Prafulla asks them about Raavi as a result of she needs to learn about her. Prafulla says did Shiva do one thing mistaken along with her different aspect Suman interrogates Dhara concerning Shiva and Raavi. Dhara replies that they didn’t attain the temple as a result of they bought Shiva’s Bike beside the street and evidently somebody kidnapped them.

Then Dev and Gautam come to Janardan’s home and Dev abruptly catches him in the meantime Gautam asks him that the place are his Brother and Raavi. However Janardan pretends that he doesn’t know something, Gautum mentions that they each had been kidnapped by somebody. Then Gautam makes Janardan perceive that he ought to have blessed his daughter as an alternative of this, However Janardan refuses to just accept it intentionally. In the meantime begins to threaten them by saying that because of his enterprise their store is operating.

After that, Gautam warns Janardan if one thing occurs mistaken with them so he won’t let him go and positively retaliates, so assume twice earlier than doing something towards them. Then they each come to their residence and Krish mentions that his good friend noticed their kidnapping. Prafulla begins crying and says that she stated to Raavi to not marry Shiva at any price, however she didn’t agree along with her and now the implications have occurred within the mistaken manner and she or he urges to them please go and discover each of them.

The Suman refuses to just accept this and says that why somebody kidnaps them and mentions that decision Guatam, and Krish replies that he doesn’t reply him. Jagat consoles Prafulla in the meantime Rishita asks for her cellular to Krish, as a result of she has to speak to Dev. On one other aspect, Janardhan asks that who threatened them because of it’s not straightforward to burn his home. His sister informs that they kidnapped Shiva as an alternative of Dev and he replies that he will certainly enhance his mistake.

Then Shiva will get an thought and says to Raavi that attempt to minimize the rope by way of her tooth in order that he can launch himself alongside along with her from right here. However Raavi refuses to do that and Shiva says if she needs to stay so she must do that with out arguing. One other aspect Janardan will get nervous as a result of a woman has escaped and after listening to this Kalyani says that now the large possibilities have popped out of their arrest.