Gayatri Refuses To Accept Anokhi? – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

A recent episode of Shaurya and Anokhi’s story begins where Anokhi reaches college but does not feel like doing anything and keeps on remembering Shaurya. Reema then comes to her and says that she knows that Shaurya still does not come here and she is missing him so she feels like it. Anokhi denies her and says that she only wants to know that she is fine now and also about her health, she expresses her gentle feelings towards him through worry.

Kanchan then explains to Gayatri that Shurpanakha has a unique liking but she refuses to accept it saying that it cannot happen at all. Gayatri mentioned that when she asked him about a girl, he elaborated and it seemed that she was talking about her ex. He does not accept Anokhi as Shaurya’s choice as they both have a different approach to living life and their opinions also do not match at all, but Kanchan keeps talking about Anokhi and mentions that She met him.

After that, Kanchan praised Anokhi for being very intelligent and beautiful, as well as in the small beauty of the brain and that she could handle the shauhar easily. Gayatri explains to him that Anokhi is not perfect for his family and they will not accept him as a daughter-in-law as he has the same belief as faith as far as he is concerned. She mentions that Devi will not accept him and if she comes to know about their bond then she will cause trouble for him.

Gayatri expresses her feelings in the case that she was a witness to everything she has done to Faith, so if now the past is repeated by her then it would be completely unfair to her and she does not want to . That someone had to face such bad situations that Faith faced in her past because of all the consequences she would not have been able to bear if it had happened to her. But still, they are unfamiliar with their attraction that they are getting closer to each other day by day.

Shaurya then approaches them and both of them start blushing on seeing each other and Shaurya announces that this Holi will be celebrated in a tremendous way. Devi gets Shagun's call and tells her that he had gone to find her outside when it was raining and as a result, she got fever so that she felt that he should come in front of her so that she could take care of him.