Gayle Sampath ‘Papa O Papa’: Colorful Love Number – TheMiracleTech

After unveiling a peppy number, the makers of ‘Gali Sampat’ have come up with a romantic song. The song ‘Papa O Papa’ has been released by Hero Vijay Devarakonda and is stylishly shot.

Loading...

Hero Sri Vishnu fell in love with his beloved Lovely Singh and for the first time we got to see Vishnu’s dancing skills. He did manage to perform some moves, while his costumes made the song colorful. The grand locations further enrich the scene.

Loading...

Achu Rajamani is the composer of ‘Gali Sampat’ and Beni Dayal, Anudeep Dev and Ben Human have cropped the song. Ramjogayya Shastri has written the lyrics of the song.

Loading...

Directed by Aneesh Krishna, the film is presented by director Anil Ravipudi and produced by Shine Screen Banner.

Loading...

‘Gali Sampat’ is releasing on March 11.

Loading...

Loading...

Click here for recommended movies on TheMiracleTech (list updates daily)

Loading...