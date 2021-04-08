GAZ vs IBKS Live Score Turkish League Dream11 Prediction Lineup Top Picks & Preview

In the upcoming combat of Turkish League 2021, we will see the team Gazisehir Gaziantep locking horns against their rival team Istanbul Basaksehir on Thursday. The venue Kalyon Stadyumu is going to host this upcoming GAZ vs IBKS match on April 08. The face-off is all set to begin at 06:30 PM, as per to IST.

Gazisehir Gaziantep vs Istanbul Basaksehir Preview

As of now, the team Istanbul Basaksehir FK (IBKS) is currently placed at the 15th spot in the league table having 33 points scored in their pocket. The team has taken part in total 31 matches, out of these, they have gained success in total 8 matches and have 9 draw matches as well. Their last match was against Yeni Malatyaspor (YEN), in which IBKS has achieved victory by 3-1 scores. Earlier this, IBKS has a draw match against Denizlispor as both teams scored nothing in this match. On the other side, the team Gazisehir Gaziantep (GAZ) is currently having 47 points scored in their pocket which has made them sit on the 8th spot in the league table. In total, the team has played 30 matches so far in this on-gong tournament, Out of which they have won 12 games and have 11 draw matches. In their previous match, the team has played against Yeni Malatyaspor (YEN), in which both teams scored two goals each. Earlier this match, the team GAZ has gained victory over Denizlisporon by 2-0 scores.

GAZ vs IBKS Team Squads

Gazisehir Gaziantep Squads

André Sousa, Alexandru Maxim, Abdul Aziz Tetteh, Bilal Basacikoglu, Nouha Dicko, Amedej Vetrih, Alin Tosca, Júnior Morais, Jefferson, Jean-Armel Kana-Biyik, Gunay Guvenc, Caglar Sahin Akbaba, Mustafa Burak Boznan, Papy Djilobodji, Ulas Zengin , Ertugrul Ersoy, Pawel Olkowski, Oguz Ceylan, Zvonimir Kozulj, Mirza Cihan, Kevin Mirallas, Kenan Ozer, Guray Vural, Enver Cenk Sahin, Furkan Soyalp, Okkes Karaoglu, André, Muhammet Demir, Roderick Miranda, Osama Jabbar

Istanbul Basaksehir Squads

Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo, Junior Caiçara, Nacer Chadli, Ali Pavement, Alexandru Epureanu, Serhan Uresin, Atabey Çiçek, Enes Karakus, Ahmet Said Kivanc, Hasan Ravil Tagir, Edin Višća, Giuliano, İrfan Can Kahveci, Deniz Türüç, Berkay Özcan, Mehmet Topal, Mahmut Tekdemir, Okechukwu Azubuike, Kerim Frei, Mete Kaan Demir, Cemali Sertel, Emre Kaplan, Uğur Uçar, Mert Günok, Volkan Babacan, Martin Škrtel, Yunus Emre Baloglu, Emir Şenocak, Muhammed Şengezer, Carlos Ponck, Muhammed Emin Sarikaya, Deniz Dilmen, Demba Ba, Enzo Crivelli, Fredrik Gulbrandsen, Danijel Aleksić, Rafael,

Probable Playing 11

Team GAZ: Alexandru Maxim, Amedej Vetrih, Alin Tosca, André, Günay Güvenc, Papy Djilobodji, Guray Vural, Oguz Ceylan, Kevin Mirallas, Kenan Ozer, Roderick Miranda

Team IBKS: Alexandru Epureanu, Hasan Ali Kaldirim, Volkan Babacan, Rafael, Carlos Ponck, Mahmut Tekdemir, Irfan Can Kahveci, Enzo Crivelli, Danijel Aleksic, Deniz Turuc, Demba Ba

Key Players & Winner Prediction

Right now, each team has some skilled performers who must be the top picks for today’s match that you can’t avoid. The team Gazisehir Gaziantep (GAZ) list of key players includes Alexandru Maxim (11 goals), Muhammet Demir (8 goals) and Kenan Ozer. On the other and, the team Istanbul Basaksehir (IBKS) have Fredrik Gulbrandsen, Demba Baand Edin Visca as their ranking players. As of now, GAZ has the upper hand than IBKS in this on-going tournament. The team Gazisehir Gaziantep current form id D W L W D, while the recent form of Istanbul Basaksehir is W D L W D. Also, GAZ is ahead of IBKS in the team standings. There are many factors that are favouring GA to win this upcoming match.