GDP Growth Projection For FY23 Revised Down to 7.2% from 7.8% Earlier

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday revised downwards its GDP growth projection for the current financial year to 7.2 per cent, compared with the 7.8 per cent forecast earlier. Its Governor Shaktikanta Das said “escalating geopolitical tensions have cast a shadow on our economic outlook”.

Presenting MPC’s first bi-monthly monetary policy statement for the financial year 2022-23, Das said, “The real GDP growth for 2022-23 is now projected at 7.2 per cent with Q1:2022-23 at 16.2 per cent; Q2 at 6.2 per cent; Q3 at 4.1 per cent; and Q4 at 4.0 per cent, assuming crude oil (Indian basket) at US$ 100 per barrel during 2022-23.”

Das said that since the previous meeting in February, the expected positive benefits of the ebbing Omicron wave have been offset by the sharp escalation in…