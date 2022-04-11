GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs. Ottawa Senators

Timings: 6:30 PM CDT

Television: TSN3

Radio: CJOB

The Ottawa Senators and Winnipeg Jets are playing in the nation’s capital tonight. Sense could be without Tim Stutzl who was recently picked. That is a game time decision. The Jets are once again with Blake Wheeler, who has an upper body injury, but is with the team and receiving treatment on a road trip.

Winnipeg Jets Lineup

Ahead

Paul Stastny – Mark Schaeffel – Nikolaj Ehlers

Kyle Connor – Pierre-Luc Dubois – Evgeny Svechnikov

Zach Sanford – Adam Lowry – Mason Appleton;

Morgan Barone – Dominic Totinato – Adam Brooke

Defense

Josh Morrissey – Dylan DeMello

Nate Schmidt – Neil Pionk

Dylan Samberg – Brendan Dillon

goalkeeper

Conor Hellebueck (start)

Eric Comrie

Ottawa Senators Lineup

Ahead

Brady Tkachuk – Josh Norris – …