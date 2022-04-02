Geelong beat Collingwood to make incredible comeback, Brisbane beat North Melbourne by 108 points

Geelong forward Jeremy Cameron has scored six goals, including three of his side’s seven, during the final stint in the AFL’s impressive 13-point victory over Collingwood.

The Cats’ 16.8 (104) to 13.13 (91) win at the MCG on Saturday night looked unlikely, when they scored nine goals during the third quarter and were 30 points behind in the final change.

But he responded in the fourth quarter with a 7.2 to 0.1 in a salute to captain Joel Selwood, who overtook Carlton legend Stephen Cernahan as the longest-serving captain in league history.

In doing so, the Cats improved their season record to 2–1 and gave first-year Collingwood coach Craig McRae their first taste of defeat.

Former GWS forward Cameron scored half a dozen goals in Geelong Rang for the second time and…