Geeta Kapur’s Sindoor Raised Questions……. And she REACTED!!

Super Dancer judge and ace choreographer Geeta Kapur is a popular name. Recently she found herself in the midst of lime light when her sindoor spiked up questions on her married life. Well, to start with let us clarify that she is not married.

Kapur, who is currently seen as a judge on Super Dancer Chapter 4 was recently seen sporting a sindoor and red dress on Tuesday morning which created instant buzz and led to people congratulating her on her ‘marriage’ on social media and otherwise.

However, Kapur did not waste any further moment and have come forward to clarify with ETimes TV, “No, I am not married! You know me well, if I get married, I won’t hide it at all. Plus, how can I be married right now, I have just lost my mother a few months back. Of course all this is not true.”

When asked about the sindoor image then, she said, “No, I am very much sporting the sindoor. The pictures are from the latest episode of the dance reality show Super Dancer 4. The episode was about the evergreen heroines of Bollywood, and we were dressing up like them. So as the world knows how fond I am of Rekha ji, I decided to dress up like her and since she wears sindoor, I too wore it.”

She concluded saying, “I have worn it in the past too. Since I am a lord Shiva bhakt, I put it on every Monday after pooja. On other occasions like Holi too I have worn the sindoor. So putting sindoor is something that I have done several times in the past too.”