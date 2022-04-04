Gemini Man: Why did the movie take more than 20 years to make?

Some projects take longer than others to complete. This is especially the case with Ang Lee’s film “Gemini Man,” which had Will Smith as the headliner, which waited more than 20 years before finally seeing the light of day.

Gemini man Will Smith to face ‘Beta Double’

In Gemini manWill Smith plays Henry Brogan, a former soldier who has been transformed into a hitman. While he thinks very seriously about retiring after his final contract, he learns that another killer is on his heels. Very quickly, he realizes that his opponent is Its double, smaller and just as strong as his.

from the beginning of 2010 and life of Pi, Ang Lee takes a keen interest in technological developments in cinema. his arrival on the project Gemini man So made sense in a certain way. like with a day in the life of billy lynnhe decides to use the format 120 frames per second, in addition to shooting in 4K and 3D, For…