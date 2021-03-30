ENTERTAINMENT

Gemini TV Masterchef Telugu How To Do Registration Check Start Date Judges Host Timings

Avatar
By
Posted on
How To Do MasterChef Telugu Registration

Again, the most prominent television reality show Master Chef is all set to introduce another season to entertain all the people. The show was airing on television screens for 30 years and containing such a huge fanbase across the country. Many housewives and fans watching the episodes to know more about the new recipe. Let us also tell you that Gemini TV is all set to coming with another season of MasterChef Telugu to increase the level of interest among the fans who waiting for it. Currently, the makers are finding their contestants who will be participating in the show to compete with other competitors to win the title of the show.

The audition rounds are going on and the makers are regularly searching for people who able to stand in the competition. Here you will get all the details related to the MasterChef Telugu Registration. The television show completed its several seasons successfully and regularly introducing much brilliant content to entertain all the people. The official teaser of the show is out and many fans react to it because the makers are ready to give a very perfect pack of entertainment. The motive of introducing the Telugu version is to target the audience from every state across the country.

Here we will provide you the steps to successfully register for the MasterChef Telugu without any hesitation.

  • The registration process will be available on Gemini TV’s official website or you can also get the details through the exclusive teaser of the show.
  • The link will be available on the official website’s homepage where you can click on it to redirect the registration form.
  • When you redirect to the registration form then you need to fill in your personal details.
  • In the next step, you need to upload your recipe and the image of your recipe.
  • If your application will be selected then the officials will be contacted by the selected contestants.

The rumors about the show are that the host of the show is Venkatesh Daggubati but it has not confirmed by the officials. The release date of the show also has not been revealed yet but the official very soon shared all the information with the fans. The MasterChef Telugu will be a very genuine television show that will be airing on Gemini TV very soon. A very huge number of candidates and fans are waiting for the audition process. If you want to get all the information then stay connected with us.

