Gemma Atkinson posing in a bikini stunned by strict fiancé Gorka Markaz

Gemma Atkinson stunned fans as she posed in a bikini over the holidays.

The 37-year-old looked incredible as she shared photos on Instagram in a green bikini as she soaked up the sun. He captioned the picture “Humidity and highlights.”

The former soap star sent her fiancé Gorka Marquez wild with snaps. The Strictly Come Dancing professional shared a photo of them, with Gemma posing in her green swimwear, along with a stream of love-heart-eye emoji.

chloe.dd__ commented: “So jealous of the sun.”

Amy2385 said: “You look incredible and love Kinney X”

And jocooper60 praised: “Gemma your a legend. Posted a picture that hasn’t been filtered. Beautiful.”

