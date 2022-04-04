Gemma Atkinson says ‘hate’ between her and Gorka Marquez strictly saw co-star get involved

Gemma Atkinson has revealed how Gorka Márquez’s Strictly Come Dancing co-star got involved after the couple were both feeling a sense of ‘displeasure’ towards each other.

The former Hollyoaks and Emmerdale actress talks in a new interview about the ‘grief’ she received from the public following the birth of her daughter Mia in 2019.

Gorka returned to work shortly after welcoming their first child together, less than two years after they met on BBC One’s hit dance show. The Spanish dancer Here Come the Boys was back on the road with fellow Strictly pro Giovanni Pernis when he and Gemma brought their daughter, now two, home from the hospital.

