Gemma Atkinson sends fiancé Gorka Marquez on vacation posing in bikini

Gemma Atkinson looked gorgeous as she posed in a bikini on a family holiday. The 37-year-old from Buri raised the temperature on her Instagram by sharing pictures of herself sunbathing.

And she sent her fiancé Gorka Marquez wild with photos. The Strictly Come Dancing professional shared a photo of them, with Gemma posing in her green swimwear, along with a stream of love-heart-eye emoji.

“Humidity and highlights,” she captioned the photos.

And she added: “And of course a little sunburn even with SPF 50.”

chloe.dd__ commented: “So jealous of the sun.”

Amy2385 said: “You look incredible and love Kinney X”

And jocooper60 praised: “Gemma your a legend…