Gene Kelly’s widow busts ‘Singin’ in the Rain’ myths on classic 70th anniversary

Gene Kelly dances through raindrops in signature musical sequence singing in the rain, (Photo: Courtesy Everett Collection)

Hollywood’s general approach to its own past is summarized by a line of dialogue from a 1962 western, The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance,When the legend becomes fact, print the legendBut when it comes to great Gene Kelly music singing in the rainPatricia Ward Kelly would love to see the facts in print.

“The true story is so magical — I don’t think you have to embellish it,” the actor’s widow and official biographer told Yahoo Entertainment ahead of the beloved film’s 70th anniversary. “The fact that they gave this remarkable thing away, and that everyone else is performing at the top of their game. True…