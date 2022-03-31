General Jonathan Vance pleads guilty to obstruction of justice, receives conditional discharge – National

The country’s former Chief of Defense Staff General Jonathan Vance pleaded guilty on Wednesday morning to an obstruction of justice.

The allegation comes after military police launched an investigation following allegations of inappropriate behavior first published by Global News last year.

Appearing in front of an Ottawa courtroom nearly a year later, Vance entered the plea after a year that looked at what experts have called an existential crisis over multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against senior Canadian military leaders.

When asked for his plea by the presiding judge, Vance replied: “Guilty, your honor.”

Vance’s legal counsel Rodney Seller told the court that his client is seeking conditional leave, and Crown Prosecutor Mark Holmes…