Gennadiy "GGG" Golovkin vs Ryota Murata Results, Analysis and Highlights Integrates Headings as GGG Establishes Canelo Trilogy

Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin vs Ryota Murata Results, Analysis and Highlights Integrates Headings as GGG Establishes Canelo Trilogy

Gennady “GGG” Golovkin claimed a ninth-round stoppage victory over Ryota Murata for the third fight against pound-for-pound King Saul “Canelo” Alvarez.

Fighting for the first time in 16 months and a day after his 40th birthday, Golovkin (42-1-1) added Murata’s WBA middleweight title to his IBF belt at Saitama’s Super Arena.

The Kazakh great had to come through some heavy season early as Murata (16-3) effectively targeted his body during the opening round, although a turning point came in the sixth when Golovkin removed the home favorite’s mouthpiece. .

What followed was one-way traffic and Murata’s corner saw plenty of time when Golovkin dropped his man with a counter right hand after a punishing ninth session.

GGG is now ready to step up…


Read Full News