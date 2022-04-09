Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin vs Ryota Murata Results, Analysis and Highlights Integrates Headings as GGG Establishes Canelo Trilogy

Gennady “GGG” Golovkin claimed a ninth-round stoppage victory over Ryota Murata for the third fight against pound-for-pound King Saul “Canelo” Alvarez.

Fighting for the first time in 16 months and a day after his 40th birthday, Golovkin (42-1-1) added Murata’s WBA middleweight title to his IBF belt at Saitama’s Super Arena.

The Kazakh great had to come through some heavy season early as Murata (16-3) effectively targeted his body during the opening round, although a turning point came in the sixth when Golovkin removed the home favorite’s mouthpiece. .

What followed was one-way traffic and Murata’s corner saw plenty of time when Golovkin dropped his man with a counter right hand after a punishing ninth session.

