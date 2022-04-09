Gennady Golovkin beats brave Ryota Murata to unify middleweight titles in terrifying fight

Gennadiy Golovkin faced an early storm from Ryota Murata as he unified the IBF and WBA middleweight titles in Japan with a ninth-round stoppage over a brave Ryota Murata. Based on Canelo Alvarez’s result against Dmitry Bivol on May 7, Golovkin could be poised to face his old rival later this year in what could be a remarkable 2022 for the Kazakh star.

Golovkin was fighting his first fight in over a year and his timing looked like it might upset him early in the fight. Murata started swiftly and his relentless attacks, especially on the body, seemed to bother Golovkin. After four…