Gennady Golovkin vs Ryota Murata fight prediction, start times, odds, undercard, live stream, expert selection

Saturday in Japan brought the return of one of the best middleweights in the world. Gennadiy Golovkin is back as he seeks to unify his IBF title at 160 pounds with his WBA title from Japan’s Ryota Murata in the main event. A win against Murata is expected to land GGG in a long-awaited trilogy with the undisputed super middleweight king Canelo Alvarez (until Alvarez succeeds in his move up to light heavyweight against Dimitri Bivole on 7 May).

Murata is far from a pushover and should not be treated as a mere bump on the way to Golovkin vs. Alvarez 3. In addition, Murata has a home-ring advantage, with the fight taking place at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. ,5:10 AM ET, DAZN,

