“Genocide” in Bucha in Ukraine: what we know

Ukraine accused the Russian military of “genocide” on Sunday in the small town of Bucha, northwest of Kyiv, recently occupied by Ukrainian troops, where several civilian corpses were visible on the streets.

This is what we know for the time being about these incidents, which on Sunday caused outrage in Western countries, for which it is “a terrible war crime”.

a ruined city

A town of about 37,000 inhabitants (before the war) 30 km (before the war) from the capital, as well as the neighboring town of Irpin, has been the scene of some fierce fighting since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on 24 February. ,

From February 27, Bucha was occupied by the Russian army, which remained inaccessible for more than a month. The shelling there stopped on Thursday and the Ukrainian army was able to completely penetrate it a few days ago.

AFP journalists here…