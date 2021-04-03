Genshin Impact 1.5: New Character Bosses Release Date Gameplay Skins Weapons

Along with the best efforts of miHoYo’s prevent leaks, many data revealers have revealed that what will be seen in the new version of Genshin Impact 1.5 because miHoYo is showing their preventive measure on the leaks of the Genshin Impact 1.5 and the updated players of the 1.5 will be seen that what is coming in advance. Now, some important and few things of the Genshin Impact 1.5 have been leaked online. According to the leaks, it can be seen that 1.5 is all ready to receive a plethora’s content for new players. Here, we are going to provide some leaks of the Genshin Impact 1.5. Scroll down to check the leaked information:
- New Bosses
- Three New Events
- New Mobs
- New Artifact Domain
- New Artifact and
- New Characters
According to the sources, it can be expected that the Genshin Impact 1.5 will be released on April 28, 2021, which examines the update cycle of being followed by miHoYo since the game launched.
Genshin Impact 1.5: Leaked Content
According to the leak information of Genshin Impact 1.5 which is surfing on the Internet, the developers will introduce two new characters in the game and these characters will have five-star rated cryo elemental character, Eula, along with four-star rated pyro elemental character that is Yanfie.
The update will introduce the Rosaria, a Childe’s banner re-run along with a four-star rated character. Also, Yanfie will be a part of the Highly Rumored Zhongli’s banner re-run in the new update of Genshin Impact 1.5 and it will happen because Zhongli is all set to get a new character quest with this new update and his re-run banner will be seen more interesting.
Now, we have talked about the new characters, and now, let’s talk about the Genshin Impact 1.5 housing system that has come into the game. These features have something unique that every character can decorate inside their own house also, many things will be seen in the house.
Along with the housing features, it will also come with some new currency and a new bird companion. It was rumored on the Internet. But, on the top, we can see that players will also get to see the two new bosses in the Genshin Impact 1.5. Which is gonna be too interesting for all.
While, when you will get to see new bosses so, players will have to also face against a new geo-elemental Azhadaha boss when the update will come out again. With some more new content of the Genshin Impact 1.5, It can be clearly said that miHoYo has some big plan for the new update. Also, the storyline is going further softly.