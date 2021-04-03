ENTERTAINMENT

Genshin Impact 1.5: New Character Bosses Release Date Gameplay Skins Weapons

Avatar
By
Posted on
Genshin Impact

Along with the best efforts of miHoYo’s prevent leaks, many data revealers have revealed that what will be seen in the new version of Genshin Impact 1.5 because miHoYo is showing their preventive measure on the leaks of the Genshin Impact 1.5 and the updated players of the 1.5 will be seen that what is coming in advance. Now, some important and few things of the Genshin Impact 1.5 have been leaked online. According to the leaks, it can be seen that 1.5 is all ready to receive a plethora’s content for new players. Here, we are going to provide some leaks of the Genshin Impact 1.5. Scroll down to check the leaked information:

Genshin Impact

  • New Bosses
  • Three New Events
  • New Mobs
  • New Artifact Domain
  • New Artifact and
  • New Characters

According to the sources, it can be expected that the Genshin Impact 1.5 will be released on April 28, 2021, which examines the update cycle of being followed by miHoYo since the game launched.

Genshin Impact 1.5: Leaked Content

According to the leak information of Genshin Impact 1.5 which is surfing on the Internet, the developers will introduce two new characters in the game and these characters will have five-star rated cryo elemental character, Eula, along with four-star rated pyro elemental character that is Yanfie.

The update will introduce the Rosaria, a Childe’s banner re-run along with a four-star rated character. Also, Yanfie will be a part of the Highly Rumored Zhongli’s banner re-run in the new update of Genshin Impact 1.5 and it will happen because Zhongli is all set to get a new character quest with this new update and his re-run banner will be seen more interesting.

Now, we have talked about the new characters, and now, let’s talk about the Genshin Impact 1.5 housing system that has come into the game. These features have something unique that every character can decorate inside their own house also, many things will be seen in the house.

Along with the housing features, it will also come with some new currency and a new bird companion. It was rumored on the Internet. But, on the top, we can see that players will also get to see the two new bosses in the Genshin Impact 1.5. Which is gonna be too interesting for all.

While, when you will get to see new bosses so, players will have to also face against a new geo-elemental Azhadaha boss when the update will come out again. With some more new content of the Genshin Impact 1.5, It can be clearly said that miHoYo has some big plan for the new update. Also, the storyline is going further softly.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
585
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
558
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
548
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
535
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
532
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
520
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
509
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech
473
LATEST

Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
473
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops
466
LATEST

Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top