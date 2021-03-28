Gentefied season 2: release date, cast, plot and much more

Gentefied is a very interesting bilingual drama series. The series is set in Los Angeles. It was written by Marvin Lemus and Linda Yvette Chavez. The series is produced by the great America Ferrera. The series is all about a direct love letter to the Latinx communities. The audience really appreciated the series. Fans are now eagerly expecting Gentefied Season 2. Netflix has now officially announced for Gentefied Season 2.
Publication date:
Unfortunately, there is no official statement regarding the release date of Gentefied Season 2. The good thing, however, is that Gentefied Season 2 is officially announced by Netflix. It’s pretty hard to expect the Gentefied Season 2 release date for now due to the Coronavirus pandemic. We will notify you of this in the future.
Story:
Gentefied’s story revolves around some of those epic characters leaving their cities to experience new city life. The series is about how they work on their dreams in a brand new city. Unfortunately, the creators have not revealed the storyline of Gentefied Season 2. That’s why it’s hard to expect the Gentefied Season 2 storyline. We will keep you informed without any official information about it.
Cast:
The old celebrity cast is expected to return in Gentefied Season 2. This could include Joaquin Cosio as Casimiro Pop Morales, Annie Gonzalez as Lidia Solis, JJ Soria as Erik Morales, Carlos Santos as Chris Morales, Greg Ellis as Chef Austin, Karrie Martin as Ana Morales, Carlos Santos as Chris Morales, Jaime Alvarez as Javier and many more. There may be a new star cast addition to Gentefied Season 2.