Gentleman Jack's Life of Suran Jones by Real Name, Husband, and Unusual Fears

Gentleman Jack’s Life of Suran Jones by Real Name, Husband, and Unusual Fears

Gentleman Jack is all set to return to our screens this weekend and fans have been waiting for a long time.

The period drama follows the story of real-life lesbian landowner and diarist Anne Lister, played by Suran Jones. It is based on the life of a Halifax business woman in 1800s Yorkshire who begins a dangerous romance with another woman. By now, we know that Anne and her partner, played by Peaky Blinders star Sophie Rundle, exchanged vows in a private ceremony and the newlyweds will settle in Anne’s ancestral home at Shibden Hall, as she is less Refuses to keep profile. With Halifax on the verge of a revolution.

With the show eager to return, it prompted fans to learn more about the leading lady, Suranne Jones. Maybe with many…


Read Full News