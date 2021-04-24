Geoff Schwartz bringing ‘Big Boys Club: O-Line Draft Academy’ to FS1

On February 19, former NFL offensive lineman and present Fox Sports activities analyst and radio host Geoff Schwartz tweeted out a query. “If I did a Gruden QB Camp however for the highest OL prospects for this draft would y’all need to watch that?”

If I did a Gruden QB Camp however for the highest OL prospects for this draft would y’all need to watch that? Watch the movie collectively, break it down, talk about, and so on… — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) February 19, 2021

Virtually 40,000 Likes later, the reply was clear. And on the time, Schwartz adopted up that tweet by saying “That is nearer to taking place than not.” He was not mendacity.

Fox Sports activities introduced this week that Schwartz would be the host of “Huge Boys Membership: O-Line Draft Academy,” during which he’ll work with 5 of the highest offensive line prospects on this 12 months’s NFL Draft. The record of prospects contains Oregon’s Penei Sewell, Wisconsin-Whitewater’s Quinn Meinerz, Northwestern’s Rashawn Slater, Tennessee’s Trey Smith, and Oklahoma’s Creed Humphrey. Simply as Gruden used to do with quarterbacks, Schwartz will watch movie, break down tape, and talk about the NFL prospects of every participant.

Per the announcement, Schwartz shall be joined on this system by Duke Manyweather, an offensive line scouting and improvement advisor.

“Huge Boys Membership: O-Line Draft Academy,” premieres on Tuesday, April twenty seventh at 7:00 p.m. EDT on FS1. It would additionally embody digital episodes with prolonged movie research and different content material that may be discovered on the Fox Sports activities web site.

