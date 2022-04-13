Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby announces she is pregnant with first child

Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby has announced that she is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Jake Anker.
The reality TV star, 31, shared a video announcing the baby news on her Instagram that showed clips of her positive pregnancy test and ultrasound appointments showing the baby’s heartbeat.
She also captured her family’s emotional reactions when she was told the good news, where her father can be seen saying: “I’ve never known him so happy, Jake.”
Crosby captioned the post: “A moment I wasn’t sure would ever be mine is here, it’s mine (and Jake) and I couldn’t be happier to share it with all of you…… I have a baby “
Friends and famous faces congratulated the couple, including television personality Scarlett Moffatt, who…
