Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby announces she is pregnant with first child

Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby has revealed that she is pregnant with her first child.

Reality star and boyfriend Jake Ankers made the sweet announcement tonight on social media by posting an adorable video of him telling his parents.

Along with the lovely post, which has already garnered hundreds of thousands of likes, Charlotte wrote: “A moment I wasn’t sure would ever be mine, it’s mine (and Jake) and I couldn’t be happier to share it with you.” All along…… I have a child.”

In one clip, Charlotte can be seen at her hospital scan and as she looks at the screen, she exclaims: “Hey, there’s a tiny heartbeat in this!”

Then Charlotte’s mom can be seen crying in tears as she is shown a positive pregnancy test and says: “Oh my god!”