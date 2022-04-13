George Christensen joins One Nation

Days after resigning from the LNP, Queensland MP George Christensen announced that he would contest as a candidate for Pauline Hanson’s One Nation party, and has denied that he is doing so for money.

In a loud press conference in Brisbane on Wednesday morning, Hanson announced that Christensen would be third on the party’s Senate ticket under Adani’s former senior executive candidate Raj Guruswamy.

Christensen resigned from the LNP last week, claiming the party had abandoned its conservative roots.

He had previously said that he would not seek re-election from his Dawson seat in Mackay.