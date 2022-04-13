A man shouts and points his finger while making a speech inside the House of Representatives at Parliament House.

George Christensen to run for Senate as a candidate in Pauline Hanson’s One Nation Party

Rogue Coalition former MP George Christensen inspired one of the early surprises of the 2022 election campaign by announcing that he would run for Pauline Hanson’s One Nation Party as the Senate candidate in the May 21 election.

Dawson, an outspoken critic of COVID-19 restrictions and vaccinations, had announced his intention to retire from Parliament, after holding Dawson’s regional Queensland seat for citizens since 2010.

Last week he left the Liberal National Party,…


