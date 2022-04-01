George Combosos vs. Devin Haney Tickets: How to Buy, Ticket Sale Dates

Jorge Kambosos’ fight with Devin Haney to become the first undisputed lightweight champion in the four-belt era will be one of the hottest tickets in town.

Here’s how to secure your seat in the fight.

George Combosos vs. Devin Haney Ticket

The Combosos and Haney will meet in Melbourne this year on Sunday, June 5, with the pair expected to step into the ring at around 3:00 a.m. AEST.

Melbourne’s 56,000 Capacity Marvel Stadium has been chosen as the venue for the competition.

A variety of ringside, private suite and lounge ticket options are already available and can be purchased Here Via VIP now,

Alternatively, the fan can join the waiting list for tickets through TicketekWith general sales starting April 22nd.

Which belts are on the line?

Simply put – all of them.

Chasing him…